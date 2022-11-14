Video shows moment that electric scooter battery explosion caused fire

Electric scooter battery explodes

Firefighters have released dramatic video footage showing an electric scooter’s battery pack exploding causing a house fire.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) was alerted to the blaze at the property in Warren Close, Bordon, at 7pm on Sunday November 13.

A spokesman for the service said: “Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets before ventilating the property.

?This shocking video shows an on-charge electric scooter battery pack exploding, sparking a house fire in Bordon last night! Read more- https://t.co/eqsjiGXY6F This #ElectricalFireSafetyWeek make sure the electrics in your home are safe with the top tips on our website.#EFSW pic.twitter.com/Sj7g5BJmXQ — Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) November 14, 2022

“The occupiers were assisted from the property, with one casualty assessed by ambulance paramedics.”