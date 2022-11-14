Sunak has ‘last chance’ to save the NHS, warns union

A blue postbox in support of the NHS outside St Thomas’s Hospital

A leading trade union is giving a message to the Prime Minister on Monday that strikes may be the only option to save the NHS.

As growing numbers of health workers vote on industrial action, Unite will launch an advertising campaign across the country calling on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to use this week’s autumn statement to avert a funding crisis “engulfing” the NHS.

The union will stage a photo call at St Thomas’s Hospital, opposite Parliament, where workers will tell a cardboard cut-out of the Prime Minister why strikes may be the only option to save the NHS.

Calling all Unite ambulance workers in England. Your strike ballot is open. Check your post. Vote YES for fair #NHSpay. Vote YES for strike action. Post back your ballot before 30/11: https://t.co/1mdp02CJxk — Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion) November 7, 2022

The union has taken out a series of newspaper adverts, and an ad van will tour Westminster from Monday until Thursday telling the PM it is his “last chance to save the NHS”.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Services are at breaking point while workers are struggling to make ends meet. The blame for this lies squarely with the Government.

“That’s why Unite’s ad campaign is warning the PM that it’s his last chance to save the NHS.

“The Prime Minister should use the budget later this week to avert industrial action and fix the ongoing tragedy of underfunding across the NHS.

“NHS workers are standing up not just for fair pay but for a properly funded health service.”

Unite, representing around 100,000 NHS workers, has announced it is set to bring thousands more NHS staff into possible strike action.