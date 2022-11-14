Matt Hancock trapped in underground chamber for latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Mini-budget

Matt Hancock can be seen lying in an underground chamber navigating boxes full of critters to find keys to unlock stars in his latest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! trial.

The public voted on Sunday night for the former health secretary, 44, to take part in his sixth consecutive challenge since joining the ITV reality show last week.

In a preview of Monday’s episode, the MP for West Suffolk faces Deserted Down Under and is tasked with unlocking 11 stars in 11 minutes to earn meals for his campmates.

Your votes mean @matthancock is going underground in Deserted Down Under in tomorrow night's show. Join us back here tomorrow at 9pm on ITV and STV to find out how he copes 10ft under ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/lZKCJ3cJrc — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2022

Lying on his back in an underground chamber, Hancock can be seen frantically searching in boxes containing spiders and cockroaches for keys which unlock padlocks containing stars.

Puzzled, he says: “I can’t find anything,” with co-host Declan reassuring him saying: “Feel all around for the keys”.

During the trial, Hancock notices a snake near his face in the chamber, saying to himself: “That’s a snake”.

It comes after he faced his fear of snakes in his previous trial House of Horrors where a snake attempted to strike him at eye level.

This is the sand pit you don't want to play in ?? Vote for the Celeb you want to see face 'Deserted Down Under,' in the #ImACeleb App now! pic.twitter.com/bATGfZD646 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2022

On Monday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he had not cast a vote for Hancock during his appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

Speaking on LBC, he was asked if he had voted for the former health secretary to take part in any of the Bushtucker trials.

“I can give you an unequivocal answer on this one. I have not voted either for or against my former ministerial colleague,” he said.

He said he had managed to miss most of the show.

Asked if any of his colleagues had voted for Hancock, he said: “If I were a betting man, I suspect that one or two might have been tapping their phones.”

The episode will also see Hancock as leader of the I’m A Celebrity campsite after going head-to-head with former England rugby star Mike Tindall for control of the campsite.

The MP was among those who threw their hat into the ring to replace Theresa May in No 10 but withdrew part way through the contest before putting his support behind Mr Johnson.