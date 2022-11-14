Matt Hancock struggles during sixth consecutive I’m A Celebrity trial

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

Matt Hancock has struggled during his sixth I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Bushtucker trial, which saw him face snakes and critters while in an underground pit.

The public voted on Sunday night for the former health secretary, 44, to take part in his sixth consecutive challenge since joining the ITV reality show last week.

During Monday evening’s episode, viewers saw Hancock take part in Deserted Down Under, which involved the MP for West Suffolk lying on his back in an underground pit as he attempted to unlock the valuable stars that were inside “hell holes” on either side of him.

Your votes mean @matthancock is going underground in Deserted Down Under in tomorrow night's show. Join us back here tomorrow at 9pm on ITV and STV to find out how he copes 10ft under ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/lZKCJ3cJrc — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2022

Hancock struggled through the challenge, which saw him given 11 minutes to unlock 11 stars while faced with spiders and cockroaches, as well as his biggest fear, snakes.

At one point Hancock told the show’s presenters, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I’m just trying to talk about them (the snakes) as if they’re completely normal.”

Later Hancock got a fright, shouting: “Something’s going up my leg. It’s inside my shorts.”

It comes after he faced his fear of snakes in his previous trial House of Horrors, where a snake attempted to strike him at eye level.

Approximately four minutes into Deserted Down Under, Hancock said: “I can’t get this done.”

The politician became frustrated with himself during certain points of the challenge, and at one point the lights went out and he was left to complete the challenge in the dark.

At the end of the trial, it was confirmed that Hancock had won seven out of a possible 11 stars.

Reflecting on the experience and being in close proximity to snakes during the challenge, Hancock said: “I just managed to keep really calm. I had to be gentle with them, but they were fine.”

Adding: “My biggest fear [was snakes]. I kind of feel like I’ve faced that. I’ve conquered a fear.”

Hancock seemed disappointed with himself, commenting on the number of stars he managed to secure: “It’s not 11 is it? Fine for dinner, haven’t hit it out of the park.”

This is the sand pit you don't want to play in ?? Vote for the Celeb you want to see face 'Deserted Down Under,' in the #ImACeleb App now! pic.twitter.com/bATGfZD646 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2022

Elsewhere in Monday evening’s show, Mike Tindall amused his campmates with a story about a humorous interaction with his mother-in-law, Anne, Princess Royal.

Speaking to fellow contestant Seann Walsh, the 44-year-old former England rugby player and wife of Zara Tindall, said: “I love a suit. My problem with suits is I over exaggerate dancing at weddings… I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff.”

To which comedian Walsh, 36, replied: “Course you do.”

Tindall continued: “The old slut drop gets me every time. I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, ‘Oh my god, what are you going to do?’

“I was like, ‘Don’t worry I’ve got a spare.’ They were like, ‘Who brings a spare suit?’ Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit.”

He added: “Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s themed one, I was dancing on the dance floor, I had flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a slut drop in front of my mother-in-law.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, an amused Walsh said: “Mike slut dropped in front of Princess Anne and that is not the end of the story.”

This post has absolutely nothing to do with Mike in his Budgy Smugglers ?? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/BPgdzhIEyC — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2022

Tindall went on: “Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’.”

Walsh and Babatunde Aleshe laughed at Tindall’s revelation and applauded him for the hilarious story.

To finish, Tindall said: “As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going’ and walked off.”

Walsh in the Bush Telegraph continued: “What a legend. Absolute legend. I would love to go to a party with Mike.”