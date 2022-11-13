Notification Settings

Ukrainian flags waved as Kalush Orchestra take to the stage at MTV awards

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

An image of a raised fist was projected across the stage.

Kalush Orchestra perform on stage

Kalush Orchestra got a warm welcome at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with members of the audience waving Ukrainian flags as they took to the stage.

The folk-rap group performed their Eurovision-winning track Stefania as the award ceremony drew to a close at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The group were supported by dancers who donned the trademark pink bucket hat of lead singer Oleg Psyuk.

Kalush Orchestra perform on stage (Ian West/PA)

Traditional designs from the war-torn country and an image of a raised and clenched fist were projected across the stage.

Before the performance, Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi, who was hosting with his partner Rita Ora, said the group were wearing costumes that “dated back thousands of years”.

He described their music as “bringing a hip hop infusion to traditional Ukrainian folk music”.

Ora added: “Along with our worldwide winners, we’d like to welcome them from Kyiv, Ukraine – Kalush Orchestra.”

Kalush Orchestra on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Speaking earlier on the red carpet, Psyuk told the PA news agency “culture is one of our weapons” in the war against Russia “so today we are are soldiers that present Ukraine’s culture”.

The group have become international spokespeople for the Ukrainian war effort since sweeping to victory at Eurovision in May.

They later raised more than £700,000 for the Ukrainian army by auctioning off their crystal microphone trophy, and are touring with a portion of proceeds going to relief efforts at home.

Psyuk recently said they were “grateful” to the UK for showing solidarity with Ukraine by hosting Eurovision next year on its behalf.

