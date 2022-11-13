Notification Settings

In Pictures: Nation pays tribute to war dead on Remembrance Sunday

UK News

The King laid a wreath at the Cenotaph for the first time in his role as head of state.

The King during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph
The King during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph

The King has marked his first Remembrance Sunday as the UK’s monarch by laying a wreath during a ceremony at the Centoaph in London.

Charles laid his floral tribute after buglers from the Royal Marines played the Last Post.

The King and the Prince of Wales
The King and the Prince of Wales led the ceremony (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charles lays a wreath
Charles lays a wreath (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales watched the ceremony from the balcony of a nearby Government building.

The Queen Consort and Princess of Wales
Camilla and Kate watch proceedings (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour leader Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the service (Yui Mok/PA)
Members of the Armed Forces
Members of the Armed Forces are seen in a reflection during the service at the Cenotaph (Yui Mok/PA)

A number of former prime ministers also attended the ceremony.

Former prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson
Liz Truss and Boris Johnson during the Cenotaph service (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major
Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major were also in attendance (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Earl of Wessex salutes veterans at Horse Guards Parade
The Earl of Wessex salutes veterans at Horse Guards Parade (Victoria Jones/PA)
Veterans form up at Horse Guards Parade
Veterans form up at Horse Guards Parade ahead of marching to the service (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chelsea Pensioners
Chelsea Pensioners arrive at Horse Guards Parade (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ceremonies to mark the date also took place up and down the UK, including at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Edinburgh, Portsmouth and Enniskillen.

Crowds gather ahead of the service
Crowds gather ahead of the service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire (Jacob King/PA)
Remembrance Sunday
Members of staff from the National Memorial Arboretum as well as members of the military lay wreaths (Jacob King/PA)
A member of the military observes the armed forces memorial
A member of the military observes the armed forces memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum (Jacob King/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon during a service and parade in Edinburgh
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, third left, during a service and parade in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Wreaths are laid at the Stone of Remembrance
Wreaths are laid at the Stone of Remembrance during the Edinburgh ceremony (Jane Barlow/PA)
Remembrance Sunday parade in Portsmouth
A Remembrance Sunday service and parade took place at the First World War memorial, Guildhall Square, in Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Standards are lowered by standard bearers
Standards are lowered as the Last Post is played in Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, front left, next to head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady and Taoiseach Michael Martin at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen (Liam McBurney/PA)
