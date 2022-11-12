King to pay staff bonus of up to £600 to help with cost-of-living crisis

Royal visit to Yorkshire

The King’s staff will receive a bonus of up to £600 to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

The Sun reported that the bonuses, to be paid on top of this month’s salary, will amount to tens of thousands of pounds and will come from the King’s private income.

The King (Molly Darlington/PA)

No taxpayers’ money is being used in the payments, the newspaper said.

Staff earning less than £30,000 a year will receive £600 in a one-off payment, those on between £30,000 and £40,000 will receive £400, and those who are paid between £40,000 and £45,000 will receive £350, the Sun said.

An insider told the newspaper: “The King is giving money out of his own pocket to the lowest earners working for the household to help them cope with the cost-of-living crisis.”

According to the royal accounts for 2020-2021, there are 491 full-time equivalent staff across the royal palaces paid for from the Sovereign Grant, with the wage bill coming to £23.7 million.