King joins other senior royals at Festival of Remembrance

Tonight, The King and The Queen Consort will be joined by members of The Royal Family for the @PoppyLegion Festival of Remembrance.

This year’s theme reflects on the value of service and will include a special tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Watch on @BBCOne at 21:00. pic.twitter.com/XSFSuFfnjM

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 12, 2022