Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Public invited to view ‘spectacular’ outdoor light show at Sandringham

UK NewsPublished:

The after-dark winter light trail Luminate Sandringham has returned to the Norfolk estate for the third year.

Luminate Sandringham
Luminate Sandringham

The British public have been invited to see a “spectacular” mile-long outdoor light trail at one of the King’s Royal estates.

Luminate Sandringham kicked off on Friday as the after-dark winter light show returned to the Norfolk estate for the third year running.

Visitors have been invited to indulge in festive food, toast marshmallows by the fire pits and stroll under the stars beneath illuminated historic trees at the Royal Parkland until Sunday December 18.

The Henry Chipperfield 1906 Vintage Fairground has also returned to the royal estate with classic rides including the helter skelter, a vintage carousel, chair’o’planes, and the chance to view the illuminations from above on the Ferris wheel.

Luminate Sandringham
The fairground at Luminate Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Luminate Sandringham
The winter light trail, in the Royal Park at Sandringham House, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Luminate Sandringham
Paige Dawson and her four-month-old daughter Summer during the preview of Luminate Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Luminate Sandringham
Illuminated historic trees at the Royal Parkland (Joe Giddens/PA)
Luminate Sandringham
Visitors explore Luminate Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Luminate Sandringham
The installation is in place until Sunday December 18 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Luminate Sandringham
There are fairground attractions as well as the light show on offer (Joe Giddens/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News