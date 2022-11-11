Public invited to view ‘spectacular’ outdoor light show at Sandringham

Luminate Sandringham

The British public have been invited to see a “spectacular” mile-long outdoor light trail at one of the King’s Royal estates.

Luminate Sandringham kicked off on Friday as the after-dark winter light show returned to the Norfolk estate for the third year running.

Visitors have been invited to indulge in festive food, toast marshmallows by the fire pits and stroll under the stars beneath illuminated historic trees at the Royal Parkland until Sunday December 18.

The Henry Chipperfield 1906 Vintage Fairground has also returned to the royal estate with classic rides including the helter skelter, a vintage carousel, chair’o’planes, and the chance to view the illuminations from above on the Ferris wheel.

The fairground at Luminate Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)

The winter light trail, in the Royal Park at Sandringham House, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Paige Dawson and her four-month-old daughter Summer during the preview of Luminate Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Illuminated historic trees at the Royal Parkland (Joe Giddens/PA)

Visitors explore Luminate Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)

The installation is in place until Sunday December 18 (Joe Giddens/PA)