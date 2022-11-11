Nation falls silent to mark Armistice Day

Armistice Day 2022

The nation fell silent to remember the war dead on what could be the warmest Armistice day on record.

Poignant services were held across the country on the anniversary of the end of the First World War and a two-minute silence was observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire and services were held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.

Tributes planted during the official opening of the 2022 Royal British Legion Field of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who said Russia had “shattered” peace by waging war in Ukraine, was in Paris to attend a remembrance service hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

And Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer marked the moment at Euston Station, in central London.

Mr Cleverly said: “Since 1918 we have marked Armistice Day and paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served to give us peace.

“Yet as we salute our troops this year, this peace has been shattered by a Russian aggressor.

Today and forever, we will remember them. pic.twitter.com/eifs3UEcAE — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 11, 2022

“As we honour the war dead of the past, we also remember Ukraine’s fight for freedom today.

“The UK stands steadfast with our friends and allies in defence of freedom and democracy in Ukraine and I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with an historic ally in Paris today.”

The Met Office said there were “exceptionally mild” conditions across the UK as it predicted that Friday could be the warmest Armistice Day on record.