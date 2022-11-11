Driver denies murder of woman who was hit by a car in Shropshire

Oswestry incident

A 27-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman who died after being hit by a car last month.

Stephen McHugh will now face trial next year, charged with murdering 22-year-old Rebecca Steer and causing grievous bodily with intent to a man who was injured in the same incident.

Ms Steer died in hospital shortly after being hurt when a car mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, in the early hours of Sunday October 9.

Rebecca Steer, who is alleged to have been murdered by Stephen McHugh (West Mercia Police/family handout/PA)

McHugh, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, near Oswestry, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Friday via a video-link to HMP Manchester.

He spoke only to confirm his name and that he denied charges of murder and unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Adjourning the case, the Recorder of Stafford, Judge Kristina Montgomery KC, told McHugh: “As you have heard, we have listed your trial on April 19th of 2023.