Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Banksy reveals artwork on side of damaged building in Ukraine

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The anonymous graffiti artist has posted a photo of a mural he has created in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Russian invasion of Ukraine

Banksy has appeared to confirm that he is in Ukraine after unveiling his latest artwork on Instagram.

Speculation had been mounting that the anonymous graffiti artist was in the war-torn country after a series of murals appeared in the town of Borodyanka, near Kyiv.

One mural depicted a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin being flipped during a judo match with a little boy.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Banksy has appeared to confirm that he is in Ukraine after unveiling his latest artwork on Instagram (Banksy/Instagram/PA)

Another showed two children using a metal tank trap as a seesaw.

However, the mural which Banksy chose to reveal his presence in the country is of a female gymnast balancing on a damaged building.

The graffiti artist posted three images of the mural on Instagram on Friday, with the caption simply reading “Borodyanka, Ukraine.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Murals have appeared in the town of Borodyanka (Banksy/Instagram/PA)

>
Borodyanka, located north west of the capital, was one of the towns hardest hit by Russia’s bombardment at the beginning of the invasion.

Russian soldiers invaded in February of this year, occupying the town for weeks before it was liberated in April.

Since then, the town has been the focus of reconstruction efforts, with several tower blocks demolished as a result of damage caused by the fighting.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News