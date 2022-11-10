One in five ‘have recently sought free help or guidance as living costs rise’

Someone holding a piggy bank

More than a fifth (21%) of people sought free help or guidance with money in the three months leading up to September, according to a survey.

The survey of 3,000 adults was carried out for the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) to mark Talk Money Week (November 7 to 11).

Some people surveyed had spoken to their bank or energy supplier for extra support, while some had been searching for free debt advice.

Asked if they had sought debt advice in the previous three months, 18% of those who were surveyed in September agreed.

MaPS is urging anyone who is struggling to use its free Government-backed MoneyHelper services.