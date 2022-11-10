One in 25 adults in England and Wales served in armed forces, 2021 figures show

Today we’ve launched the first ever UK-wide Veterans’ Survey.

It will allow UK veterans and their families to share their experiences of using services in the veteran community.

UK veterans and their families can now complete the survey online.

➡️ https://t.co/T0g4IKK6ZT pic.twitter.com/kU5y2YaeYO

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 10, 2022