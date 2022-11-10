Labour MP tweets father’s A&E ordeal amid record emergency queues

The Andrew Marr Show

A Labour MP has spoken out about her father’s more than 12-hour A&E wait, as new figures showed that a record number of people are enduring long waits in emergency rooms.

Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, tweeted her and her father’s ongoing experience of an A&E waiting room as she described “overwhelmed” NHS staff.

Still in A&E. Staff are lovely but so overwhelmed — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) November 10, 2022

Just before 9pm on Wednesday evening, she tweeted to say that she was in A&E with her father.

By early afternoon on Thursday, they were still there.

She said: “My dad is ill, my brother called 111 at 10am. They said he needed a paramedic and would send an ambulance.

“It never came. I got back from London in my car this evening, I drove because I simply cannot rely on trains anymore in the UK.

“We are now in A&E.”

Throughout the night and into Thursday morning, Ms Phillips offered a series of tweets documenting the experience, interspersed with criticisms of former health secretary Matt Hancock’s first appearance on ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

My dad is ill, my brother called 111 at 10am. They said he needed a paramedic and would send an ambulance. It never came. I got back from London in my car this evening, I drove because I simply cannot rely on trains anymore in the UK. We are now in A&E. #12YearsofTory — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) November 9, 2022

“Still in A&E. Staff are lovely but so overwhelmed,” the Labour MP tweeted at 2.28am.

At 11.33am on Thursday, she tweeted: “I should be in my constituency office right now alas I’m in a waiting room.”

Ms Phillips and her father are not alone in facing such ordeals, according to new data from NHS England.

The latest data shows that the number of people waiting more than 12 hours from a decision to admit them to actually getting a bed rising to a new record high.