Available fostering places in England down by 23% in four years – Ofsted

A child’s soft toy in a cot

The number of available fostering places in England has fallen by almost a quarter in four years, figures show.

There were 74,660 fostering places as of March 31 2022, down 5% from 2018, according to data from Ofsted.

While the number of filled places has not changed, there were 13,170 vacant approved fostering placements over 2021-22 – a drop of 23% over the same period.

It comes as applications for mainstream fostering fell while the number of approved foster carers also dropped and more fosterers left the sector.

The figures were collected from 428 local authority agencies and independent fostering agencies (IFAs) – 97% of all eligible agencies – covering the year to March 31 2022.

They show that 4,035 foster carer households were newly approved during the year and still active at March 31.

This is an 18% decrease in the number of newly-approved households since 2018.

Over the same period, the number of initial enquiries from prospective fosterers rose by 18%, to 138,075 enquiries in the latest year.

However, just six per cent went on to apply (down from nine per cent in 2017-18).

There were 8,280 applications to become a foster carer – the lowest number in several years and down 21% from 2017-18.