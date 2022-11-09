Toy sellers reassure parents they ‘don’t have to spend a fortune’ this Christmas

Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse

Toy sellers have reassured parents that they “don’t have to spend a fortune” on presents this Christmas as they revealed the year’s predicted top sellers.

The Toy Retailers Association said it was mindful that 2022 had been “challenging” for many families as it released its annual DreamToys list – those expected to be the most sought-after this festive season.

Of the top 12 toys to make the final list, eight cost less than £35.

The cheapest end of the list includes £7.99 original Squishmallows, the £10.99 Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Goo Shifters hero pack and the £17.99 Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups themed vehicles, as well as the Sink N’ Sand game for £19.99.

Squishmallows at Fora – Spitalfields in London during the unveiling of the annual DreamToys list (James Manning/PA)

Those whose budgets can stretch a little further may well be asked for the Barbie Cutie Reveal doll costing £32.99, the £64.99 Little Live Pets – Mama Surprise or the Lego Star Wars Hoth AT-ST for £44.99.

The most expensive toy on the list is the £79.99 Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse.

Paul Reader, chairman of the DreamToys selection committee, said: “2022 has been a challenging year for many families and the committee took this into consideration when selecting this year’s list, with eight of the top 12 priced under £35.

“We know many use the DreamToys list for guidance when it comes to making purchasing decisions and we feel we’ve selected the best toys to delight children this Christmas while suiting different budgets.”

Lego Star Wars Hoth AT-ST at Fora – Spitalfields in London (James Manning/PA)

Melissa Symonds, executive director of UK toys for analysts the NPD Group, said: “Despite the current cost-of-living crisis, Christmas remains a key event for families and a celebratory event to look forward to at the end of the year.

“With the average price of a toy in December just £13.11, parents and gift buyers don’t have to spend a fortune on presents that will guarantee some fun and smiles during the festive period.”

The DreamToys list of 12 predicted best sellers this year, in alphabetical order, are:

– Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll (Mattel UK) £32.99

– Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse (Spin Master Toys UK) £79.99

– Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Goo Shifters Hero Pack (Character Options) 10.99

– GiGi the Giraffe (Character Options) £27.99

– Little Live Pets – Mama Surprise (MooseToys) £64.99

– Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset (MooseToys) £29.99

– Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups Themed Vehicles (Spin Master Toys UK) £17.99

– Pokemon Elite Trainer Box (Asmodee UK) £42.50

– Rainbow High Series 4 Fashion Doll (MGA Entertainment) £31.99

– Sink N’ Sand Game (Spin Master Toys UK) £19.99

– Original 7.5” Squishmallows (Jazwares) £7.99