Southend United given time to clear tax debt

UK NewsPublished:

Judge Sally Barber, who oversees hearings in the Insolvency and Companies Court, made no ruling but said the case will be reconsidered on January 18.

Roots Hall, home of Southend United Football Club

National League side Southend United have been given time to clear a tax debt.

A judge considered Southend’s case at a hearing in a specialist court in London on Wednesday after HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) made a winding up application.

Barrister Adam Deacock, representing Southend, told the judge the club is looking at ways to clear the debt.

In October, Southend chairman Ron Martin said in a statement the club had missed a payment under a “time-to-pay agreement” with HMRC.

He said the club would “discharge” the HMRC debt “in full”.

Detail of how much the club is said to owe did not emerge at Wednesday’s hearing.

