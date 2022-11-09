Man detained after eggs thrown at King during York visit

Royal visit to Yorkshire

A man has been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a walkabout in York.

Police officers at Micklegate Bar were seen restraining the suspect on the ground behind temporary fencing set up in the city for the King’s visit on Wednesday.

Police detain a protester after he appeared to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort as they arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city (PA)

The King and Queen Consort were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw three eggs at them, all of which missed before the pair were ushered away.

The man was heard to shout “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers.

The King and Queen Consort attend a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York (PA)

Other people in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.

Charles and Camilla are visiting Yorkshire to carry out a number of engagements on Wednesday.

A broken egg on the street after it was thrown at Charles and Camilla (PA)