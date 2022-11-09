Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Lonely Bounty’ returns for Celebrations Christmas ad slot

UK NewsPublished:

The ad follows a recent announcement that the chocolate is being removed from Celebrations tubs in a trial due to its unpopularity among consumers.

Mr Bounty
Mr Bounty

Mars Wrigley is making a contribution to the Christmas ad season with an update on its “Lonely Bounty” parody of festive retail tearjerkers.

The campaign is a sequel to last year’s ad in which the much-maligned Bounty found love with fellow outsider the Brussels sprout and follows a recent announcement that the chocolate is being removed from Celebrations tubs in a trial due to its unpopularity among consumers.

This year’s ad opens with Mr Bounty being confronted by Twitter trolls before he makes the decision to leave the Celebrations house for a life of solitude.

A scene from the latest Mars Wrigley Celebrations Christmas ad.
Mars Wrigley’s new Christmas advertising campaign features Mr Bounty meeting a new friend after leaving the Celebrations tub (Matt Alexander/PA)

In true Christmas ad fashion, the story takes a heart-warming turn when Bounty is taken in by a kindly woman who reminds him that he is still cared for, before he returns to the Celebrations home with the tagline: “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”

Mars Wrigley said the ad takes “direct aim” at the John Lewis Christmas ads – complete with unexpected friendship and heartfelt montage to the lilting soundtrack.

Spokeswoman Emily Owen said: “Bounty has always been a divisive presence in the Celebrations tub but, no matter which side of the debate you stand, our film teaches an important lesson – you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News