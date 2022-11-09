Kate learns about mental health support for mothers in children’s centre visit

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales is visiting a children’s centre to learn how the mental health of mothers is being supported.

Kate is meeting staff, clients and health professionals at Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, west London, in her role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA).

The MMHA is a UK-wide charity and network of more than 100 organisations, working to ensuring women and families affected by perinatal mental problems have access to high-quality comprehensive care and support.

The Princess of Wales is welcomed to Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, west London (Aaron Chown/PA)

During her tour of the centre, Kate will hear how the care provided in the London Borough of Hillingdon is targeted to better suit the needs of women and families.

The princess will join a mother and baby group and speak with mothers who have received support for their mental health to hear about their experiences of the borough’s integrated care system.

The session will include women who have been supported by two of the MMHA’s member organisations – Home-Start and Birth Companions.

Kate will then meet representatives from agencies working across perinatal services in Hillingdon, including specialist psychiatry staff, midwives, health visitors and social workers, for a roundtable discussion convened by the MMHA.