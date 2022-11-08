Migrant dragged out of view after shouting for help at processing centre

A migrant attempting to communicate with journalists is pinned against a fence by members of staff at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility in Kent

A migrant trying to speak with the press at the Manston immigration processing centre has been pinned against a fence and dragged out of view.

A PA news agency photographer was taking pictures at the Kent site when a man inside started shouting “help” repeatedly and waving towards the cameras.

He was claiming he had been at the site for 30 days when staff members asked him to stop shouting.

The man dressed in black was taken out of view (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The man did not stop and was then captured by photographers being pinned against a fence by four or five staff members before being dragged away from the cameras.

Milder weather means children can be heard playing from inside the compound, a former Ministry of Defence fire training centre.

The site is now back to a safe occupancy level of 1,600 people after reaching a high of 4,000 last week.

One local, who was walking past when the incident happened and wanted to remain anonymous, said he felt for the staff working there as the migrants inside “play up” when they know journalists are outside.

He also commented that he did not have faith in Home Secretary Suella Braverman, deriding her desire to be “photographed on the front page of the Telegraph waving away a plane taking migrants to Rwanda” and adding: “That deal just means we have to take people from Rwanda so there’s no benefit to us.”