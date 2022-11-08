King thanks Morrisons staff on tour of supermarket giant’s HQ

King Charles

The King was cheered by Morrisons workers after he wished them an early “happy Christmas” at the beginning of a two-day tour of Yorkshire.

Charles toured the Bradford HQ of the supermarket giant as hundreds of staff watched from balconies and stairwells.

As he arrived, he chatted to people who worked at stores around the region, telling them: “Thank-you for your wonderful efforts.

Hundreds of Morrisons staff gathered to welcome the King to the HQ (Russell Cheyne/PA)

“I hope they let you off at Christmas.”

Later, in a short speech, he told the staff: “It’s a great joy to see you all today.

“I had no idea quite how many of you worked here at Morrisons.”

After discussing his tour and work he had heard about in the community, the King said: “I can only thank you for all that, wish you every possible success in the future and, eventually, a really happy Christmas ahead.”

The King, alongside Morrisons chief executive David Potts, addressed staff (Russell Cheyne/PA)

The King left Morrisons for further engagements in Bradford city centre and Leeds.

On Wednesday, he will be joined by the Queen Consort for engagements in York and Doncaster, including unveiling a statue of his late mother at York Minster.