Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Stars of The Crown hit the red carpet ahead of fifth series

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

New cast members include Imelda Staunton, Sir Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki.

Left to right, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, Marcia Warren, Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton, Sir Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville and Claudia Harrison at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Left to right, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, Marcia Warren, Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton, Sir Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville and Claudia Harrison at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London

Stars of The Crown have attended a premiere event ahead of the launch of the eagerly anticipated fifth series.

New cast members including Imelda Staunton, Sir Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki hit the red carpet in London ahead of their debuts in the hit Netflix series.

Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, alongside Sir Jonathan as the Duke of Edinburgh, with West and Debicki playing Charles and Diana.

Dominic West arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Dominic West plays Charles in series five of The Crown (Ian West/PA)
Elizabeth Debicki arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana (Ian West/PA)
Imelda Staunton arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Imelda Staunton plays the Queen (Ian West/PA)
Sir Jonathan Pryce arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Sir Jonathan Pryce plays the Duke of Edinburgh (Ian West/PA)

Other new cast members include Lesley Manville, Olivia Williams, Claudia Harrison, James Murray, Salim Daw, Khalid Abdalla and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

The new series is set to cover storylines including Martin Bashir’s controversial Panorama interview with Diana and the subsequent media storm surrounding her relationship with Charles.

Lesley Manville arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret (Ian West/PA)
Jonny Lee Miller arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Jonny Lee Miller plays John Major (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Williams arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles (Ian West/PA)
Claudia Harrison arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Claudia Harrison plays Princess Anne (Ian West/PA)
Prasanna Puwanarajah arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Prasanna Puwanarajah plays Martin Bashir (Ian West/PA)
Marcia Warren arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Marcia Warren plays the Queen Mother (Ian West/PA)

The series has already faced criticism from the likes of Dame Judi Dench and former prime ministers Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair as a result of its plotlines.

Last month, Netflix put a disclaimer in the description of its YouTube trailer for the fifth series, saying the production is a “fictional dramatisation” and “inspired by real events”.

The drama returns on November 9.

Will Powell and Timothee Sambor arrive at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Will Powell and Timothee Sambor (Ian West/PA)
Teddy Hawley arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Teddy Hawley (Ian West/PA)
Khalid Abdalla arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Khalid Abdalla plays Dodi Fayed (Ian West/PA)
James Murray arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
James Murray plays Andrew (Ian West/PA)
Salim Daw arrives at the world premiere of The Crown series five at the Theatre Royal in London
Salim Daw plays Mohamed al-Fayed (Ian West/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News