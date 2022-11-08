Full text of Sir Gavin Williamson’s resignation letter and Rishi Sunak’s reply

Sir Gavin Williamson

Sir Gavin Williamson has quit as minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office.

Here is the full text of his letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak:

“As you know, there is an ongoing complaints process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague. I am complying with this process and have apologised to the recipient for those messages.

“Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this Government is doing.

“I have therefore decided to step back from Government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is under way and clear my name of any wrongdoing.

“It is with real sadness that I tender my resignation, but I want to take this opportunity to offer my full and total support from the back benches. I am incredibly proud to have worked with you in Government over the last few years and during the campaign.”

Here is the full text of Mr Sunak’s letter accepting Sir Gavin’s resignation:

“Thank you for your resignation letter.

“It is with great sadness that I accept your resignation. I know your commitment to successive Conservative governments and the party over the years has been unwavering.

“I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it.

“I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty. I know you will continue to represent your constituents with diligence and care.