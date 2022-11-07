Ukrainian refugees urged to consider becoming bus drivers

An Ukrainian and Union flag flying above Spanish City in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside

Ukrainian refugees in the UK are being urged to consider becoming bus drivers amid a major shortage.

Public transport operator Go-Ahead is working with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to help them take on vacant roles.

The country has suffered from a lack of bus drivers since the end of coronavirus lockdowns.

Industry body the Confederation of Passenger Transport recently estimated that 9% of bus driver positions are vacant.

Ukrainian bus drivers can exchange their licence for a UK version under existing rules.

Go-Ahead’s Sussex bus companies Brighton & Hove and Metrobus have introduced a new policy and training programme to support Ukrainian refugees back into work.

They previously required foreign bus drivers in the UK to wait a year before applying for jobs.

Licence-holding Ukrainian refugees assessed by the DWP to have a good understanding of English have been invited by the companies to a recruitment open day on Thursday.

Anita Pain, employer adviser for Brighton and Hove Jobcentre, said: “It’s terrific how businesses have come together to support the Ukrainian community.

“We are delighted to have been a part of this innovative and fast-paced approach to fill vacancies in our city.”

Ed Wills, managing director of Brighton & Hove and Metrobus, said: “We provide a first class bus service for our community.

“We want to help local people live their lives to the full whether that’s driving them to work, school or to meet up with friends and family.

“As a company we also have the ability to offer jobs to people from Ukraine who are here to start a new and more peaceful life.