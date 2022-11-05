Detainees behind immigration centre violence ‘will be held to account’

Robert Jenrick

A group of armed detainees behind the “violence and disorder” at a west London immigration centre during a power outage will be held to account, a minister has said.

No one was injured during the “disturbance” incident at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow Airport on Friday night, according to immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went out into the courtyard area armed with various weaponry.

None of the detainees left the premises during the incident, and they have since been returned to their rooms.

The Home Office said people are being moved to other centres while engineers fix the power and repair the damage.

Mr Jenrick said: “Thankfully no staff working or individuals detained there were hurt, despite clear evidence of unacceptable levels of violence and disorder.

“The public should be reassured that offenders and others waiting removal from the UK are being held securely.

“The perpetrators of this disturbance will be held to account and, where appropriate, removed from the country as swiftly as is practicable.”