Remains of missing 70-year-old woman found in north London churchyard

Norma Girolami missing

Police have found the remains of a missing 70-year-old woman following the search of a north London churchyard.

The Metropolitan Police force said detectives searching for Norma Girolami recovered human remains at Friern Barnet Lane in North Finchley, Barnet, and identification has been confirmed.

Ms Girolami, from Highgate in north London, was last seen alive in August 2021, and police launched a murder investigation in October 2021.

The Met said Ms Girolami liked to visit the seaside town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, and made a trip there on Thursday, August 19 2021. She took the train from Barking and returned to London later that day.

All communication from Ms Girolami stopped that evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact police.

She said: “Despite accepting that Norma was no longer alive, I know that her family are deeply affected by the news that her remains have been found. Our thoughts are very much with them.

“My team has spent more than a year searching for Norma and there is a sense of relief that we have found her remains which will undergo forensic examination in due course.

“Despite this discovery, I would still be very keen to hear from anyone who knew Norma, either in London or at Leigh-on-Sea who can provide information on anything that was happening in her life in August last year.

“I am also appealing for anyone who saw any activity around the Churchyard in Friern Barnet Lane, N20 between August and October last year.

“Norma’s family and friends have endured a year of not knowing what had happened to her and our investigation remains ongoing.

“If you have any information, no matter how small a detail it may seem, please do get in touch.”