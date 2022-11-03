William and Kate visit community hub to launch mental health support funding

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to a community hub in Scarborough, North Yorkshire

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in the seaside town of Scarborough to launch funding to support young people’s mental health.

William and Kate were greeted by a cheering crowd as they started their day at The Street – a community hub that supports local organisations to grow and develop their services.

Kate was wearing a camel-coloured overcoat over a similar coloured outfit, while William was sporting a burgundy jumper and blue shirt under a blue jacket.

The royal couple were in the North Yorkshire resort to engage with local organisations who will benefit from funding which has been created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.