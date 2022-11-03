Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

William and Kate visit community hub to launch mental health support funding

UK NewsPublished:

The royal couple were visiting The Street centre in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to a community hub in Scarborough, North Yorkshire
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to a community hub in Scarborough, North Yorkshire

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in the seaside town of Scarborough to launch funding to support young people’s mental health.

William and Kate were greeted by a cheering crowd as they started their day at The Street – a community hub that supports local organisations to grow and develop their services.

Kate was wearing a camel-coloured overcoat over a similar coloured outfit, while William was sporting a burgundy jumper and blue shirt under a blue jacket.

The royal couple were in the North Yorkshire resort to engage with local organisations who will benefit from funding which has been created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

William and Kate began by meeting the grant panel of young people who had decided how the money should be allocated.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News