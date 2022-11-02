What the papers say – November 2

British newspapers

Many of the Tuesday mastheads are led by former health secretary Matt Hancock signing up for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Metro all focus on “fury” from Covid-bereaved families over Mr Hancock’s decision.

Covid families' fury at shamed former Health Minister's '£350k' I'm A Celeb deal

Following the news, The Sun says Mr Hancock has been suspended by the Tory party.

Matt Hancock reveals the real reason he's going on I'm A Celeb – 'I haven't lost my marbles… but I'm off to join the creepy crawlies'

The Daily Star takes a typically sideways view of the issue.

Elsewhere, The Times and Daily Mail report a review has found vetting failures in the police recruitment process has allowed “hundreds if not thousands” of corrupt officers to join forces in England and Wales.

Criminals and sexual predators join police

The Daily Telegraph leads with NHS bosses appealing for £7 billion in extra funding to tackle backlogs.

NHS seeks £7bn extra to tackle backlogs

The Government has developed emergency plans to cope with potential seven-day blackouts in the event of a national power outage this winter, according to The Guardian.

Revealed: secret 'war game' plans to cope with seven-day blackouts

The i says the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to 3% in a bid to tackle soaring inflation.

And the Financial Times leads with soaring profits for two of the world’s largest oil producers.