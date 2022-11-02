Notification Settings

Rishi Sunak: Migrant situation is ‘serious and escalating problem’

UK NewsPublished:

The Prime Minister insisted the Government is getting a grip on the situation.

Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions
Rishi Sunak has said the migrant crisis is a “serious and escalating problem” and admitted that “not enough” asylum claims are being processed.

The Prime Minister insisted the Government is getting a grip on the situation and backed Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s handling of the issue.

He said she has taken “significant steps” to address the problem of overcrowding at the Manston migrant processing facility in Kent.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted the Government is getting a grip on the migrant crisis (Victoria Jones/PA)

Listing her actions, he told MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions: “Since September 30, more hotels with 4,500 new beds, appointing a senior general to control the situation at Manston and, indeed, increasing the number of staff there by almost a half.

“These are significant steps that demonstrate that we are getting a grip of this system.

“But this is a serious and escalating problem. We will make sure that we control our borders and we will always do it fairly and compassionately, because that is the right thing.”

