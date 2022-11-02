King and Queen Consort to celebrate achievements of Olympians and Paralympians

King Charles III and the Queen Consort

The King and Queen Consort will host a Buckingham Palace reception to celebrate the achievements of more than 200 Olympic and Paralympic medallists.

Sporting stars who won gold, silver and bronze at Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games have been invited to Wednesday evening’s event.

Charles and Camilla will be joined by the Earl of Wessex, who is the patron of the British Paralympic Association, and the Princess Royal, who is president of the British Olympic Association.

Tom Daley (left) and Matty Lee celebrate winning gold in the Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the third day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan (PA)

For the third successive summer Olympic Games, Team GB netted more than 60 medals – with the team winning 64 in Japan, cementing their status as a leading force in world sport.

ParalympicsGB finished second in the medal table with 124.

Memorable moments included divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee winning gold in the men’s synchronised 10m platform, while gymnast Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse title.

Dame Sarah Storey celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women’s C4-5 Road Race at the Fuji International Speedway during day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan (PA)

Dame Sarah Storey won three gold medals at Tokyo 2020 in cycling events, taking her tally of Paralympic golds to 17 and making her the most successful British Paralympian, while Hannah Cockroft defended her Paralympic 800m T34 title to win her seventh Paralympic title.

The postponement of Tokyo 2020 to the summer of 2021 meant a short six-month gap to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, where Team GB’s curlers did exceptionally well.