Man charged with murdering mother in double stabbing in Dagenham

#CHARGED | Detectives have charged a man with the murder of his mother in #Dagenham.

Caroline Adeyelu, aged 64, died at a house in Auriel Avenue on Sunday.

28-year-old Nicolas Aina appeared in court earlier today and was remanded in custody.https://t.co/qxVKQJyo32

— Barking & Dagenham MPS (@MPSBarkDag) November 1, 2022