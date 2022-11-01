Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Made.com to collapse into administration after rescue deal efforts failed

UK NewsPublished:

The online furniture firm employs up to 700 staff and has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, China and Vietnam.

A woman on a Made.com sofa
A woman on a Made.com sofa

Online furniture firm Made.com is set to appoint administrators after rescue talks to find a buyer for the group failed.

The company – which employs up to 700 staff – said its operating arm, Made.com Design Ltd (MDL), has filed a notice to appoint administrators, with PricewaterhouseCoopers lined up, while shares in the London-listed group have been suspended.

Made.com has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, China and Vietnam.

It comes after the company recently halted orders to new customers after abandoning hopes of getting a buyer to save it and inject the cash needed to stay afloat.

Made.com said: “In light of MDL’s requirement for further funding, and in order to preserve value for its creditors, the board of MDL took the decision on 26 October 2022 to temporarily suspend new customer orders.

“Made has now been notified that the board of MDL has resolved to file notice of its intention to appoint administrators, with a view to appointing Zelf Hussain, Peter David Dickens and Rachael Maria Wilkinson of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as administrators of MDL.”

The group said PwC would still seek to secure a sale of the firm, given that it received proposals from interested suitors during the aborted month-long sale process, but added that there is no certainty a deal can be reached.

It said shares in Made.com will be suspended and that the board “currently expects that, in due course, the listing of the company’s ordinary shares will be cancelled, any residual value will be distributed to the company’s shareholders and the company will be wound up”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News