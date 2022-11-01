Kezia Dugdale: Matt Hancock entering I’m a Celebrity ‘naive and brave’

Kezia Dugdale.

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has said Matt Hancock’s decision to join I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! was “naive and brave”.

The former politician entered the Australian jungle as part of the show in 2017 following her resignation as Scottish Labour leader.

Ms Dugdale sparked outrage across the political spectrum in Scotland following the decision with Labour bosses considering disciplinary action because she did not notify the party she would be out of the country on non-work business while parliament was in session.

She was the second person to be eliminated from the series.

“I think it’s brave and naive. It was brave and naive when I did it. He’s far more high profile than I ever was,” told STV News At Six on Tuesday evening.

Kezia Dugdale was a contestant on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2017. (James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock)

“A lot of people have a much stronger opinion of him now and not necessarily a positive one,” she added.

“It was definitely a riskier decision for him to do it than it was for me at the time.”

SNP MP Pete Wishart said: “It speaks volumes that Matt Hancock would rather be stranded in a remote jungle eating kangaroo testicles than spend a moment longer on the Tory benches at Westminster, as Rishi Sunak’s government lurches from one crisis to another.”

Later, speaking to STV News at Six, Mr Wishart added: “Here he is, going off to be munching on kangaroo’s testicles, leaving this mess here in parliament.

“I just think it’s a load of, and I’ll be delicate here, a load of bollocks and not kangaroo ones.”

Mr Hancock was stripped of the Tory whip on Tuesday after news broke that he would be entering the jungle.

The former health secretary was a surprise extra name added to the list of contenders and allies said he would use his appearance to promote his work on dyslexia.

But it will mean being away from Parliament and the Tories suspended the whip, while campaigners for families bereaved in the Covid-19 pandemic accused him of trying to “cash in on his terrible legacy”.

The response at Westminster was swift after news that West Suffolk MP Mr Hancock would join the ITV show, which starts on Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was “unlikely” Rishi Sunak would be watching the programme.

“The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country MPs should be working hard for their constituents whether that is in the House or in their constituency,” the spokesman said.

Mr Hancock was forced to quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by conducting an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

The fact that he is trying to cash in on his terrible legacy, rather than showing some humility or seeking to reflect on the appalling consequences of his time in Government says it all about the sort of person he is. 2/5 — Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK (@CovidJusticeUK) November 1, 2022

Mr Hancock was among supporters of Mr Sunak who welcomed the new leader to Conservative headquarters last week but was overlooked for a ministerial job under the new Prime Minister.

He had also reportedly been considering a run to be chairman of the Treasury Select Committee but pulled out of the race on Monday.

An ally of Mr Hancock said: “There are many ways to do the job of being an MP.

“Whether he’s in camp for one day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.

“Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most watched programme on TV?

“Politicians like Matt must go to where the people are, particularly those who are politically disengaged.

“Matt’s of the view that we must embrace popular culture.

“Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is, a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations.”

The ally said producers of the show have agreed that Mr Hancock can communicate with constituency staff if there is an urgent matter in West Suffolk.

He will make a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and he will also be required to declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament.

Mr Hancock is understood not to have sought advice from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) before accepting the appearance.

Lord Pickles, the Conservative chairman of the anti-corruption watchdog that advises on post-ministerial jobs, is expected to write to Mr Hancock to demand clarification.

Under the rules, Mr Hancock should seek clearance from Acoba for any new employment he takes on until two years from leaving office, in his case until June next year.

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said the guidance “was followed in good faith”, adding: “The Acoba website clearly states that it does not regard media appearances as an appointment or employment.”

However, the website only says that “one-off” activities are not applicable and states that any “longer term arrangement” requires a request to Acoba.

Mr Hancock initially turned down the offer to take part because of the political chaos at Westminster, but since Mr Sunak became Prime Minister the former health secretary believes “the Government is stable”.

But his decision to enter the jungle drew criticism from political opponents, union chiefs and campaigners.

Lobby Akinnola, from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign, said: “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.

“The fact that he is trying to cash in on his terrible legacy, rather than showing some humility or seeking to reflect on the appalling consequences of his time in Government, says it all about the sort of person he is.”

To be fair to Matt Hancock, I’d sooner eat Wallaby anus than be a Tory MP too. — Andrew Gwynne MP ?? (@GwynneMP) November 1, 2022

Shadow health minister Andrew Gwynne said: “To be fair to Matt Hancock, I’d sooner eat wallaby anus than be a Tory MP too.”

The House of Commons is in recess from November 10-14, but celebrities could spend up to three weeks in the jungle, meaning Mr Hancock would miss significant Commons business, including the Autumn Statement on November 17 if he remains in the contest.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union which represents senior civil servants, said: “Oh to have a job where you can decide for yourself you’re taking a month off, abandon your work and responsibilities, get paid shedloads and face little consequence.

“I’m sure he’ll be an inspiration to other public servants.”