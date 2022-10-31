Notification Settings

Kerry Katona’s ex-fiance formally settles claim against newspaper publisher

Published: Last Updated:

David Cunningham has received ‘substantial damages’ and a public apology after MGN admitted liability for misuse of private information.

David Cunningham High Court apology

Kerry Katona’s former fiance has said he was “robbed of a normal relationship” with her and “put through hell”, as he received a public apology from Mirror Group Newspapers over phone hacking.

David Cunningham, 43, was targeted by private investigators instructed by the publisher, which owns The Mirror, The Sunday Mirror and The Sunday People, in 2005 and 2006, including when he was in a relationship with the former Atomic Kitten star.

Mr Cunningham sued the publisher in 2018 and the following year Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) admitted liability for misuse of private information on five separate occasions.

