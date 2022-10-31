Cormac Roth, musician son of actor Tim Roth, dies aged 25

Cormac Roth

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, has died aged 25 following a cancer diagnosis.

The young composer and producer died on October 16 but the news was announced by his family on Monday.

A statement from the family said: “On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer.

“He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him.

“He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.”

A graduate of Bennington College in Vermont, Roth’s passion for music began when he was a child.

He went on to become a guitarist, composer and producer, with his family saying his career was “just beginning to flourish”.

They added: “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness.

“As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him.

“The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him.

“An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”