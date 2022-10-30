Two men dead after police called to reports of gunshots in Lambeth

Police tape

Two men have died after gunshots were heard in Lambeth, south London, on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at about 7.50pm to reports of gunshots heard on Railton Road.

Officers, including firearms officers, are at the scene, with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Two men were found injured and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The nature of their injuries has not yet been confirmed, the Met Police said.

Their next of kin are yet to be informed and police await formal identification.

Post-mortem examinations will be held in due course, Scotland Yard said.

A number of roads in the area are closed and crime scenes are in place.

There is an increased police presence in the area and residents are advised to speak to officers if they have any information.

There have been no arrests.