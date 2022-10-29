Sunak under pressure to ‘come clean over Braverman reappointment’

Suella Braverman

Labour will try to force the Government to publish its assessments of Suella Braverman’s security breach, as the backlash grows against her reappointment as Home Secretary just six days after she was forced out.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has resisted demands to launch an inquiry into Ms Braverman breaking the Ministerial Code by sharing a sensitive document with a Tory backbencher from a personal email without permission.

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have raised “national security” concerns and called for a Cabinet Office probe.

Labour will push ministers to share risk assessments of this and other alleged leaks, as well as the information given to Mr Sunak before he reinstalled her at the Home Office, with a “humble address” motion in Parliament.

Ms Braverman has so far refused to appear before MPs to explain what happened.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman cannot keep running away from these questions. It is far too serious for that, and raises serious doubts about the Prime Minister’s judgment.

“People need to know they can trust the Home Secretary with highly sensitive information and our national security. Rishi Sunak’s decision to reappoint Suella Braverman was deeply irresponsible.

“Labour will use every parliamentary mechanism open to force Government to come clean over her reappointment, to get answers and to require detailed documents to be released to the Intelligence & Security Committee.”

The Home Secretary admitted sending official Govt documents to those not authorised to receive them. Was this the only time? Home Secretary is responsible for national security. Breaches & security lapses need to be investigated. My letter to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case pic.twitter.com/vjnKeJnqcG — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) October 26, 2022

Mr Sunak rehired Ms Braverman this week in the same role that she was forced to leave by Liz Truss while she was prime minister.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has demanded the Home Secretary’s sacking, accusing Mr Sunak of brokering a “grubby deal trading security for support” in the Tory leadership contest, which he won after receiving Ms Braverman’s backing.

But the Prime Minister has insisted Ms Braverman has “learned from her mistake” and that he does not regret the appointment despite some Conservative MPs adding their voices to the backlash.

Caroline Nokes backed opposition calls for an inquiry and former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry described the breach as “really serious”.

Ms Braverman – dubbed “Leaky Sue” – was reportedly previously investigated by Government officials after the leaking of a story involving the security services.