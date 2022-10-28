Twitter will form content moderation council – Elon Musk

Elon Musk

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has said people who have been banned from the social media site will not be reinstated until a review by a “content moderation council”.

Twitter staff and users had been waiting to hear more details from Mr Musk about his plans for the platform, amid concerns over his support for loosening content moderation and reversing permanent bans on controversial accounts.

Mr Musk’s latest comment appears to mean no immediate return to Twitter for several high-profile and polarising figures who had been previously banned, including former US president Donald Trump.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Musk said: “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

Mr Musk is expected to address staff at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco on Friday, after completing his high-profile 44 billion dollar (£38 billion) takeover of the social media giant.