Penalty for evading rail fares in England will increase to £100 next year

Fare evasion costs the rail industry around £240million a year.

From Jan 2023 we’re increasing the penalty for passengers travelling without a ticket to £100, plus the ticket price for that journey?️

The penalty is reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days; applies to England only. pic.twitter.com/PpXVg1yayu

— Department for Transport (@transportgovuk) October 26, 2022