Truss allies accept demotions in new-look ministerial team as Sunak seeks unity

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Liz Truss allies Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chris Philp have accepted demotions in Rishi Sunak’s new-look ministerial team, as the Prime Minister continues a reshuffle that he hopes will unite his party.

Mr Sunak has made Ms Trevelyan and Mr Philp ministers in the Foreign Office and Home Office respectively, following the dramatic downfall of their former boss.

They have settled for less prominent roles than before, having attended Cabinet under Ms Truss’s leadership.

Ms Trevelyan, formerly transport secretary, is now minister of state in the Foreign Office.

Mr Philp, who was switched from chief secretary to the Treasury to Cabinet Office minister in the wake of mini-budget turmoil, has also been handed a junior role in the Home Office.

They both backed Ms Truss in the first Tory leadership contest of the year, after their favoured candidates Tom Tugendhat and Sajid Javid dropped out of the race.

Elsewhere, Alex Chalk has been made a defence minister, Lucy Frazer has a role in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and Helen Whately has been given a job in the Department of Health and Social Care.

They all supported Mr Sunak in both Tory leadership contests of 2022.