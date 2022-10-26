Notification Settings

Halloween fiscal statement may be delayed as Suella Braverman’s return defended

UK NewsPublished:

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly argued the re-appointed Home Secretary had apologised for a breach of the rules.

Rishi Sunak may delay the highly-anticipated financial statement due on Halloween, a Cabinet minister has suggested, as he defended Suella Braverman’s return as Home Secretary.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly hinted on Wednesday that the new Prime Minister may put back the medium-term fiscal plan so he can ensure it “matches his priorities”.

Mr Cleverly argued that a “short delay” to the plan and independent forecasts that had been brought forward to calm the spooked financial markets would not be a “bad thing at all”.

The Foreign Secretary also sought to justify the criticised re-appointment of Ms Braverman to the role she was forced to quit from last week over a breach of the ministerial code.

He argued that she has now apologised for a “mistake” after sharing an official document and denied her re-appointment was part of a deal to buy Mr Sunak her support for the Tory leadership.

