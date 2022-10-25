Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – October 25

UK NewsPublished:

Yet another new prime minister for Britain is the main story on the nation’s front pages.

British newspapers
British newspapers

The Tuesday papers are led by a stern warning from the new Tory leader to his colleagues.

“Unite or die” adorns the fronts of The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Times as Rishi Sunak urges the warring factions in his party to come together for the good of the country and the economy.

The slogan is also carried by the i and Daily Express.

Metro leads with a different comment from Mr Sunak, as he calls his appointment “the greatest privilege” of his life.

The Financial Times reports Mr Sunak’s primary aim is to get a grip on the economy.

The Daily Mail calls Mr Sunak’s victory in the Conservative leadership race a “new dawn for Britain”, while The Sun leans into the former chancellor’s love of Star Wars with the headline: “The force is with you.”

However, the Daily Mirror and The Independent both take issue with the method of Mr Sunak’s appointment after his rival candidates, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, dropped out.

And the Daily Star is already questioning how long Mr Sunak is destined for the role.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News