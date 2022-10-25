Notification Settings

Two men dead and another in critical condition after east London shooting

UK News

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Metropolitan Police report

Two men have been killed and a third critically injured in a shooting in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Henley Road in Ilford at around 12.15am on Tuesday morning following reports of a fight in progress and shots fired.

They found three men with gunshot injuries. One man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died a short time later.

The third victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The Met said officers believe they know the identity of the man in his 20s and work is ongoing to identify the other man killed in the shooting.

