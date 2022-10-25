Notification Settings

Jury retires in trial of man accused of pensioner’s murder

UK NewsPublished:

Vasile Culea admits the manslaughter of retired seamstress Freda Walker but denies murdering her and attempting to kill her husband Kenneth.

Langwith Junction death

A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of a man accused of murdering an 86-year-old woman after allegedly beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner.

Vasile Culea is accused of killing Freda Walker and attempting to murder her 88-year-old husband Kenneth, a former district councillor and alderman, at their Derbyshire home on January 14.

The 34-year-old Romanian national is accused of having “hog-tied” the couple, binding their hands and feet, while searching the property in Langwith Junction for £30,000 in cash he had heard the Walkers had.

Retired seamstress Mrs Walker, who also had a bag put over her head and died of a brain injury, was found dead in the kitchen by emergency services the following day after neighbours raised concerns.

Vasile Culea court case
Court artist sketch of Vasile Culea in the dock at Derby Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Derby Crown Court was told that Mr Walker died some months later, although his death was not connected to the attack.

The jurors heard evidence from Culea – who has admitted Mrs Walker’s manslaughter – claiming he accidentally injured her after “slipping” on a spilt drink and stepping on her chest, after she “fell over”.

He also claimed that he tied both victims up, intending to release them after being able to “search the house peacefully”, but left the property in Station Road after getting “scared” by noise of a car outside.

Culea, of Grove Road in Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, has also admitted grievous bodily harm of Mr Walker but denies his attempted murder and the murder of Mrs Walker.

