Disabled people more likely to have difficulty affording energy, mortgage or rent

A temperature control on a radiator

Disabled people are more likely to have difficulty affording their energy bills, mortgage or rent and to fall behind on payments, figures suggest.

More than half (55%) of disabled people are struggling to afford their energy bills, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This compares with 40% of non-disabled adults who paid energy bills during the period June 22 to September 11.

And 36% of disabled people said they found it difficult to afford their rent or mortgage payments, compared with 27% of non-disabled adults paying these expenses.

Overall, 45% of all adults who paid energy bills and 30% of all adults paying rent or mortgage payments found these difficult to afford.

The rising #CostOfLiving is having a bigger impact on certain population groups. Characteristics affecting people’s ability to afford their energy, rent or mortgage payments include: ▪️ disability status▪️ ethnicity▪️ home ownership status ➡️ https://t.co/pfUay7lryA pic.twitter.com/YZhVYflX42 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 25, 2022

The ONS analysed responses from 13,305 people aged 16 and over in Britain to track the impact of increased cost of living as part of its Opinions and Lifestyle Survey.

The findings also suggest that other groups hit harder by the cost of living are renters, those paying for energy via prepayment, and those of black or black British, Asian or Asian British and mixed or multiple ethnicity.

Disabled people were more likely to have fallen behind on key bills.

Overall, 3% of adults reported being in arrears on their rent or mortgage payments, and 5% reported being behind on their energy bills.

This rose to 4% and 7% of disabled people respectively.

69% of Black or Black British adults and 59% of Asian or Asian British adults reported difficulty affording energy bills, compared with 44% of White adults ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/W8JadPL7tp — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 25, 2022

Adults who were renting their home were more likely than those paying a mortgage to find it difficult to afford their energy, rent or mortgage payments.

Around one in 10 (11%) renters reported being behind on their energy bills, and 5% reported being behind on their rent payments.

This is compared with 3% and 1% of those with a mortgage respectively.

And 60% of renters reported finding it difficult to afford their energy bills, compared with 43% of those with a mortgage, while 39% struggled with affording rent, versus 23% of people who found it difficult to pay their mortgage.

The ONS said the differences observed between renters and people paying mortgages is likely due to some of the latter being on fixed rates, whereas renters “may be more exposed to increases”.

Two-thirds (69%) of black or black British adults, and 59% of Asian or Asian British adults reported finding it difficult to afford their energy bills, compared with 44% of white respondents.

60% of renters reported difficulty affording energy bills compared with 43% of those with a mortgage ⚡️ 39% of renters reported difficulty affording their rent, whereas 23% of those with a mortgage reported difficulty affording their mortgage ? pic.twitter.com/Jvsd5Vm6QV — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 25, 2022

More than half (52%) of black or black British adults said they were finding it hard to afford rent or mortgage payments, compared with 28% of white respondents.

And a fifth (21%) of black or black British respondents said they were behind on energy bills, up from 4% of white adults.

For mortgage and rent payments, 9% of black or black British, mixed or multiple ethnic group respondents and 8% of Asian or Asian British adults said they had fallen behind.

This compares with 2% of white adults.

72% of adults who paid for energy by top up prepayments reported difficulty affording it, compared with 42% of those who paid by either direct debit or one-off payments ⚡️ This data covers 29 September to 9 October 2022. ➡️ https://t.co/pfUay7lryA pic.twitter.com/JkCzppH6ZH — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 25, 2022

The ONS said estimates by ethnic groups are based on relatively small sample sizes and so should be treated with caution.

Almost three-quarters (72%) of those who pay their energy bills by prepayment reported difficulty in affording their energy, compared with 42% who pay by either direct debit or one-off payments.

Adults in the North East and London were more likely to be behind on their energy bills (9% compared with 2%-9% elsewhere) and rent or mortgage payments (5% versus 1%-5% elsewhere).

Londoners were most likely to say they were finding it hard to pay their rent or mortgage (37%).