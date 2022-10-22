What the papers say – October 22

A collection of British newspapers

Saturday’s papers are consumed by the latest turmoil to beset the embattled Conservative Party as leadership contenders emerge.

The Daily Mirror expresses alarm that recently ousted prime minister Boris Johnson is flying back from his Caribbean holiday to the UK to try to “worm” his way back into No 10.

The Daily Star reacts with similar derision to the prospect while sticking to its vegetable theme, comparing Mr Johnson to an aubergine.

Saturday's Paper: They have tossed aside The Lettuce, now they're serving up… The Aubergine ?#TomorrowsPaperTonight pic.twitter.com/My2acWV7Nm — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 21, 2022

The Sun and the Daily Express have the ex-PM confirming that he is “up for” trying to take back his old job.

On tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson last night said he is "up for it" as he flew home from his holiday to try to wrestle back the keys to No10.https://t.co/qfI2anzE8h pic.twitter.com/N6So7BkVgr — The Sun (@TheSun) October 21, 2022

The i Weekend, The Guardian and The Independent lead with the three contenders who have thrown their hats into the ring.

Saturday’s iweekend front page – Britain's next PM: Sunak leads Johnson#TomorrowsPapersToday ? Latest from the i politics team https://t.co/i2sm028wJz pic.twitter.com/Wq9ZcKqsw7 — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 21, 2022

Guardian front page, Saturday 22 October 2022: Tory tribes go to war pic.twitter.com/WEAVw8eoSE — The Guardian (@guardian) October 21, 2022

The Daily Mail muses over the possibility of a pact between Mr Johnson and his former chancellor, Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Sunak is in the lead with the number of MPs backing him.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Rishi Sunak races to secure majority of Tory MPs and seal a coronation in leadership contest'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/z1dQlryi5g — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 21, 2022

The Times carries a warning from William Hague, a former Tory leader, that bringing Mr Johnson back would “prove fatal” and trigger a death “spiral” for the party.

FT Weekend also carries warnings about the possibility of Mr Johnson’s return to No 10, this time from investors and some Tory MPs, who say he could cause further political and economic turmoil.