Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in Swansea

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Swansea.

South Wales Police officers were called to an address in Idris Terrace, in the Plasmarl area of the city, at 6am on Saturday.

The force said a 45-year-old woman had died and that a 35-year-old local man had been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

He is currently being held at Swansea Central Police station, a spokeswoman confirmed.

She added: “It is believed those involved are known to each other.

“The area will remain sealed off with an increased police presence while investigations continue.”

A major incident room has been set up at Cockett Police Station.

Detective Superintendent Darren George, of South Wales Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We appreciate the support of the local community as we continue this investigation, and I would like to reassure them that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this death.”