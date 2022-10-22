Backing Boris Johnson for prime minister again is ‘retrograde’, Greg Hands says

I have no doubt at all that the best option is @RishiSunak.

I have worked closely with him in government.

He had the right policies in the summer, and he has the right policies now.

He is the right person to get the U.K. through the tough economic times….

